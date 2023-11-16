NPP commences vetting for 23 persons in eight orphan constituencies in Bono East Region

NPP logo

Source: GNA

A total of 23 aspiring candidates from eight orphan constituencies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono East Region are expected to face the vetting committee for selection to represent their constituencies.

The vetting committee is to select eight qualified persons out of the 23 to represent the various constituencies for the 2024 parliamentary elections.



The orphan constituencies are areas that lost parliamentary seats to the major opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the last general election.



David Boakye NPP Bono East Regional Secretary disclosed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman that the regional office was to check the commitment, contribution towards growth and ability to promote unity among members in the party.

Boakye hinted that Day one of the vetting would include Sene East presenting five candidates, Sene West with four candidates, Pru East with three candidates, Atebubu-Amantin also with three candidates and Nkoranza South with three candidates, while Day two would consist of Kintampo North with two candidates, Techiman North with two candidates and Nkoranza North also with two candidates.



Boakye also hinted that the committee consisted of three National, three Regional and five constituency members.



He noted that the vetting which commenced on Tuesday, would end on Wednesday, and urged the party members to remain calm while the exercise was being conducted to select the right persons to represent the party.