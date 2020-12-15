NPP communicator given 40 lashes for insulting queen mother

Communication team member of the NPP, Kofi Asare Israel

A communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kofi Asare Israel has been lashed by the youth in Jaman South for insulting the queen mother of Drobo.

Kofi Asare Israel is said to have hurled offensive words at the traditional leader without provocation.



According to the youth in the area, this was not the first time the young man has insulted the queen mother and has been cautioned several times.



Reports say the communicator went on radio to hurl insults at the queen mother. This triggered the anger of the youth, went for him and allegedly gave him forty lashes.

Kofi Asare Israel has suffered bruises all over his body.



Nana Kwesi filing a report on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm stated that the young man was saved by the police.



Meanwhile, the traditional council is expected to meet to deliberate on the issue today, Tuesday, December 15, 2020.