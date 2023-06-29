NPP communicator slams Bawumia for 'gate-crashing' Alan’s speech at Assin North

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (left), Alan Kyerematen (right)

A member of the communications team of the NPP, Emmanuel Osei Gyamfi, has slammed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for gate-crashing the speech of one of the party’s presidential hopefuls, Alan Kyerematen, during the party’s last rally in Assin North for the by-election.

According to him, Dr Mahamudu and his campaign team intentionally made him (the vice president) pass through the crowd to distract and undermine Alan Kyerematen, who was addressing the rally.



“The president of the republic, when he was coming to the rally passed through the approved route… if not to distract Alan or disorganise him why would they make him (Bawumia) pass through the crowd.



“One of Bawumia’s supporters at the Jubilee House told me that it was the organisers who made Bawumia pass through the crowd; is Bawumia deaf, when he was coming and he heard Alan Kyerematen, a founding member of the NPP, speaking, couldn’t he have stopped.



“Bawumia, who is part of the 2008 group of the NPP, because he has no respect did not even tell the people who were supposedly forcing him to go through the crowd that they should wait for Alan to finish addressing the rally,” he said in Twi in an interview on Akoma FM, on Wednesday, monitored by GhanaWeb.



He said that Alan, as the true gentleman he is, maintained his composure and kept smiling as the incident was happening.

Osei Gyamfi also said that the decision to make the vice president go through the crowd of people was totally senseless since he could have been attacked.



He added that the attempt by some persons in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to use the Assin North by-election to project Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was part of the reasons the party lost the by-election.



Watch the interview below:







