NPP communicator slams Ghana Institute of Architects for failing to defend Cecilia Dapaah’s husband

A member of the communication team of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah, has slammed the Ghana Institute of Architects for failing to defend Daniel Osei Kufuor, their member and husband of former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

The former Sanitation Minister and her family have been in the news for weeks after court documents revealed that her house helps had stolen huge sums of money from her home.



Cecilia Dapaah is being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor after court documents revealed that the minister and her family lost US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis in cash; assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000 and handbags, perfumes, and jewellery valued at US$95,000, during a robbery.



But Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah, who says he is a close friend of the minister’s family, has stated that the missing money belongs to the husband of the minister which was earned through his architecture work.



He said that David Osei Kufuor is one of the best architects in Africa who can earn the money missing in a single day,



He added that he is disappointed in the association for not defending their member, Osei Kufuor.

“With all that is happening, I blame the Ghana Institute of Architects. They know the minister’s husband is one of the best architects in Africa.



“He has done many jobs outside Ghana including Dubai where he designed skyscrapers. He earns over $5 million for a single drawing,“ Gyewu-Appiah said in Twi in an interview on Atinka TV.



Watch the interview below:







BAI/OGB

Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











