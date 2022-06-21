5
NPP communicator takes on Freddie Blay over ‘gays’ comment

Freddie Blay 2?resize=564%2C400&ssl=1 Freddie Blay, National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kafui Amegah, has described the party’s National Chairman as unfit to hold any leadership position in the NPP.

Lawyer-cum-politician, Freddie Blay, has said Ghanaians should not split heads over which sexual preference two consenting adults opt to enjoy in private and that the ongoing campaign to criminalize all forms of homosexual-related activities is needless and hypocritical.

Freddie Blay, current National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), was emphatic that he was expressing his “personal” views on LGBT as a Ghanaian lawyer and not in his capacity as a political party office holder.

Reacting to his statement, Kafui Amegah told Don Kwabena Prah, host of the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show, “Freddie Blay doesn’t qualify to be a leader of the NPP. He is an import. His utterance is not the official position of the party.”

Kafui Amegah who is highly against the comments of Freddie Blay disclosed the party’s Chairman would have lost his position to re-election should it take place today.

The politician called for the immediate passage and implementation of the anti-gay bill to end such similar comments.

“We should respect our culture and live by it. It’ll be a terrible situation should we allow homosexuality to thrive,” he added.

