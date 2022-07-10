NPP communicators are too cowardly - Kate Gyamfua

NPP National Women's Organizer, Kate Gyamfua

NPP National Women's Organizer, Kate Gyamfua, has lambasted the party's communicators for not ably communicating the good works of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration to Ghanaians.

In an interview on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Kate Gyamfua said the party's communication mechanism has reduced, hence making the voice of their political opponents sound louder than theirs.



Expressing her concerns, she wondered if the communicators are afraid of the opposition National Democratic Congress' propaganda.



"I don't know if it is the propaganda that the NDC deliberately learns that terrorizes the NPP. Sometimes, the NPP members are too cowardly," she said.

She advised the communicators to up their game and peddle the great performance of the President to the citizenry.



She was however confident that the party will "break the eight" in the 2024 elections.



Kate Gyamfua has revealed her desire to contest again as National Women's Organizer during the party's delegates conference scheduled from July 15 to July 17, 2022.