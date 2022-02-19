NPP communicators not sensitizing Ghanaians on E-levy – Buaben Asamoah

Yaw Buaben Asamoa is Director of Communication for the NPP

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has blamed its communicators of failing to highlight government policies in the wake of the raging debate over the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

The party’s Director of Communications Yaw Buaben Asamoa, who made these remarks further observes that majority of Ghanaians have accepted the controversial E-levy in principle, but the party and Government officials must further engage them for the policy to gain more public support.



He insists the E-levy remains a catalyst for Ghana’s development, but says communicators at the local levels are laid-back in stepping out to get the public to know more about the benefits the country can drive when the policy is implemented.



Addressing a press conference in Kumasi Friday, a worried Buaben Asamoa said:

“You will be surprised how many of our NPP officers at the local level are not talking enough about the government’s policy, especially e-levy. I was at a funeral and I took the time to speak to a lot of people.



"The NPP in the community is not stepping out to project the NPP. They must step out and boldly project the party and its achievements. It is very important.”