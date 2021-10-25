NPP communicators, serial callers on strike over unpaid monthly stipend

NPP Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe

It has emerged that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) pays its communicators and serial callers a monthly stipend of GH¢300 and GH¢200, respectively.

According to reports from the Bono Regional NPP office, the party's communicators in the region are on strike over the non-payment of their monthly stipends.



However, serial texters and people who send WhatsApp messages on the party's behalf are not paid a dime.



The Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer of the party, Maxwell Mahama, confirmed the strike to Kwame Appiah Kubi, host of the 'Ghana Yesom' morning show on Accra 100.5 FM, today, Monday, 25 October 2021.



According to him, his colleagues in the region decided to embark on the strike because of the lack of fairness in the disbursement of the monthly stipends on the part of the Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, known in the political circles as 'Abronye DC'.



He said the disbursement of the monthly stipend to support the party's communicators was riddled with petty corruption and nepotism.

He alleged that the Regional Chairman takes delight in sharing the money among his cronies in the region instead of the rightful beneficiaries.



"The Regional Chairman has over the years been selective in the disbursement of the stipends to the beneficiaries.



Trust me, if you're not in his good books, what you deserve for working for the party at that level will not be paid," he said.



Mr Mahama also accused Abronye DC of dividing the front of the party in the region, hence the party losing the majority of the parliamentary seats in the region.