NPP condemns violence in polling station elections

NPP Flag 610x375 File Photo: NPP Flag

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The New Patriotic Party – NPP – has announced the dates for the next phase of the party’s internal elections.

The date for picking nomination forms for the District Coordinators elections is Monday 14th March to Tuesday 15th March 2022.

Nomination forms for the election have been uploaded on the party’s website for easy access.

Addressing the media at a news conference in Accra, the General Secretary of the NPP, Mr. John Boadu said the party had observed with concern and revulsion, some verbal attacks and physical confrontations that characterized the polling station executive election in some constituencies a few weeks ago.

Mr. John Boadu indicated that the party might order a re-run of the said election in the affected constituencies.

