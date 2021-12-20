NPP confab: Continuous mentioning of Mahama was bizarre communication – Analyst

Former President John Dramani Mahama

A political analyst has berated the decision of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to make former President John Dramani Mahama the centre of their just-ended National Delegates’ conference held at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The political analyst said whoever advised the NPP to go that route has done a great disservice to the party going into the 2024 elections.



Mr Asante Otchere said this in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Iddrissu Awudu on Accra 100.5 FM, Monday, December 20, 2021.



“For the NPP and for that matter the sitting President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to make former President John Dramani Mahama the centre of their just-ended National Delegates’ conference was bizarre,” he said.



According to him, the NPP seems to have made former president Mahama their manifesto at the conference.

He noted that this act on the part of the party is scandalous.



He was of the view that the NPP seems to be openly scared of the candidature of Mr Mahama even though the latter is not the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“We will know if the former president will be contesting for the slot of the NDC so why make him the centre of the conference?" he quizzed.