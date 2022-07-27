NPP conference: Asiedu Nketia gifted with clairvoyance abilities?

General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia claims he discerned the defeat of John Boadu in the latter's desire to be retained as General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

"It is for this reason that I did not attend the congress myself."



"During the 2011/2012 congress of the New Patriotic Party, I knew my very good friend Sir John and his team were also going to lose that election but I couldn't inform him," he disclosed.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, who painted the picture of someone gifted with some extra sensory perception abilities which enables him to perceive things or events in the future, revealed he knew a similar predicament would befall John Boadu.



"And because I did not want history to repeat itself, since he (John Boadu) was not going to survive it, I declined the invitation to attend the congress to deliver the NDC’s solidarity message and rather instructed my assistant, Peter Boamah Otukornor to represent me," he added.



The incumbent General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu lost his position to Justin Frimpong Koduah, alias JFK in the keenly contested election held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Legal practitioner polled 2,857 votes to beat John Boadu who obtained 2,524 votes out of the total 5,556 votes cast.



Mr. Kodua, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), is now the new General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.



