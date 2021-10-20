NPP considering Ursula Owusu as vice president - Kwesi Pratt

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

• Some top NPP officials want Ursula Owusu to be vice president

• Kwesi Pratt Jnr broke the news



• He said the information was revealed by his close sources



Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor, Insight newspaper, has disclosed that Ursula Owusu-Ekuful could become the New Patriotic Party’s next vice president.



According to him, some powerful people within the NPP are considering the current Minister of Communications to partner the flagbearer of the governing party into the 2024 general election.



Pratt stated, the Ablekuma West MP, has been loyal to the governing party over the years, therefore, she stands a chance of being considered for the running mate position.



The veteran journalist made the revelations while speaking on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV, Wednesday, October 20, 2021

“She [Ursula Owusu] is a potential vice president,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr said after the host, Dr Randy Abbey had wished the MP a happy birthday.



Asked how he got such the information, Pratt replied, “The intelligence I’m gathering is that she is closer to that.”



“My co-panellist will become vice president,” he stressed.



Ursula Owusu Ekuful was elected Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West in 2012 as their first member of parliament.



