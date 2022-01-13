NPP constituency chairman for Nsuta dead

Late Nsuta Constituency Chairman of NPP, Mr. Kwaku Kwarteng

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nsuta Constituency Chairman Mr. Kwaku Kwarteng has passed on at Komfo Ankye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Mr. Kwarteng who has been battling with blood pressure died hours after he was rushed to hospital for treatment.



The lifeless body of the late Chairman has been deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti regional Chairman of the Party Bernard Antwi Boasiako has sent a delegation to console the family of the deceased chairman at Nsuta.