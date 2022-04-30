NPP constituency elections: Yendi delegates disappointed with postponement of elections

The delegates have accused the party of bending its own rules

The New Patriotic Party’s constituency elections in Yendi in the Northern Region have been postponed due to disagreement over an electoral album compiled by an election committee constituted by the National Council of the party.

Report has it that, the confusion is emanating from the outgoing chairman of the Constituency who has disagreed with the album the committee of which he is a member compiled.



Meanwhile, delegates of the Party have expressed disappointment over the development. They have also accused some top officials in the Party of manipulating the electoral process to favour their candidates.



A Polling Station Officer at the Yendi Senior High School Electrical Area, Abdulai Tamimo said they were not privy to any information on the suspension of the elections, adding that they only arrived at the venue this morning to be told it has been cancelled after all the preparations and expenditure they incurred.



Another Electoral Coordinator, Hudu Abubakari said NPP as a Party and a government has failed due to the inability to resolve the issues in Yendi since it started early this year.

Abdul Shaban, also a Polling Station Executive on his part said, the Party had bent its own rules it set for the elections, which is disappointing.



"I am highly disappointed in the Party’s structure and leadership, they put up the rules and then not use it because a failed parliamentary aspirant wants to have the elections done her way. I am highly disappointed,” he said.



Mr. Shaban said, there is information available to them that the President is siding with the Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, the reason for the suspension of the exercise which all polling station executives have gathered to undertake. He cautioned that if the leadership of the Party does not put the interest of the masses first, they will have themselves to blame.