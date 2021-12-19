NPP defers proposals to amend constitution

The NPP held its annual delegates conference today

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has deferred the amendment of some 38 proposals tabled for amendments in the party’s constitution.

Key among the 38 is a proposal to elect a presidential candidate two clear years before a major election.



Currently, the party elects a candidate two years before elections if the party is in opposition and a year when the party is in power.

The amendment was to be considered at the delegates conference held on Sunday, December 19, 2021.



However, it has been deferred and handed over to the party’s Council to deal with the amendments.