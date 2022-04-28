0
NPP defies court order to hold Asante Akyem Central elections

Thu, 28 Apr 2022

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akyem Central Constituency has defied an injunction placed on the Constituency elections by an Accra High Court to hold its elections.

Earlier, Gyekye Richardson, George Amakye, Paul Atta Adarkwa, and Peter Adu Asabre had gone to court to prevent the party from holding its Constituency elections.

The plaintiffs caused their lawyers to issue a writ at the High Court claiming among others that officials of the party had infringed on their rights by not conducting polling station elections in the one hundred and fourteen (114) polling stations in the constituency.

The Judge upon hearing the case was of the opinion, among others, that there was a serious question of law to be determined in the substantive case and that the Plaintiffs, having shown that they have rights to be protected, will suffer irreparable damage if the Defendants are not restrained. He, therefore, granted the Application as prayed by Counsel for the Applicants.

It is on record that the General Secretary of the party John Boadu was served with the court’s decision. Same can be said about the Constituency Elections Committee and the Electoral Commission.

It, however, comes as a shock that a party that touts itself as upholding the rule of law will defy the orders of a court of competent jurisdiction to hold the elections.

NPP elects Constituency Executives

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) today Thursday, April 28, 2022, began its elections to select people at the constituency level to represent the party.

The elections will be held across all constituencies and is expected to end on Sunday.

The party is determined to break the eight and therefore working to ensure that party officials elected will be people who can help it achieve its target.

Source: mynewsgh.com
