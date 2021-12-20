NPP delays action on proposals

NPP flag

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rescheduled to the next conference all proposals tabled for amendment at the 2021 Annuals Delegates’ Conference held in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region.

The party received close to 120 motions seeking amendments to its constitution, according to the General Secretary, John Boadu, but these were pruned down to 91 as of Sunday, December 19.



The constitution review committee, chaired by Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin, further whittled down the motions to 53 for consideration.



A member of the committee, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, told 3news.com‘s William Evans-Nkum that the motions are going to be fine-tuned before being tabled at the next congress.

Among the proposals is the expansion of the party’s electoral college to include Nasara Coordinators for each polling station.



The party is also seeking amendments to have presidential primaries two years ahead of major elections as against one year when it is in government.