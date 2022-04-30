NPP delegates advised to elect tactical constituency executives

NPP hopes to retain power in 2024

Source: GNA

Mr Charles Cobbinah, an aspiring Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says there is the need for the Party to elect “tactical leaders” who will work to ensure a one-time win for the party in 2024.

He said such tactical leaders as constituency executives would also ensure an overwhelming victory for the party in the general election.



The NPP would on Saturday, April 30, organize elections in all the constituencies around the country to elect executives whose primary objective would be to manage the party at the constituency levels and galvanize new support from the public.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Cobbinah applauded the enthusiasm of other aspiring candidates desirous to serve at the grassroots and called on delegates of the party to elect executives who have the discipline and the character to make the NPP retain power in 2024.

“I urge all delegates who shall be voting to elect the constituency executives to be guided by the party’s desire to break the eight and offer the good people of Ghana the best governance agenda”.



He said the NPP had done well with the processes of renewing the leadership of the organizational structures of the party, beginning at the polling station level.



“As a solid member of the party and one interested in becoming a Regional Secretary, I wish all candidates participating in the constituency elections nationwide and the Western Region, in particular, the best of luck.”