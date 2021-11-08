NPP delegates chant ‘time Aso’ as Stephen Ntim ends national tour

The tour attracted massive support from delegates across board

The 5th-time contender for the NPP National Chairman position, Mr Stephen Ntim, has just completed a one-month-long national party tour.

This feat was achieved due to his ability to relentlessly follow through with his promise of touching base with the party folks and observing the annual delegates’ conferences of all 16 regions.



The tour started on 1 October 2021 in the Savannah Region. It ended on 27 October 2021 at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region. He ensured that he would not miss any of these all-important annual regional delegates’ conferences, powered by his usual tenacity of purpose and physical endurance. True to his commitment to getting things done when he sets goals, Mr Ntim achieved that feat.



His tour attracted massive support from the delegates across the board with the chant “Time Aso!! Time Aso!!”. The love and support displayed by the delegates and the party people were simply overwhelming.



In a short message to the delegates after the conferences, he thanked them for their love and support.



Mr Stephen Ntim was born on 18 July 1958, to Mr Augustine Ayesu Ntim of Nsuta-Appiakrom, Ashanti Region, and Madam Kate Asamoah from the Bono Region town of Wamfie, in the Dormaa East District.



He was one of the key architects behind the victory of former President Kufuor in 2000. He contested for and became the National First Vice Chairman in 2001 at the young age of 43 years.

He worked alongside Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the current president of Ghana, Hon. Dan Botwe, Madam Ama Busia, Lord Commey, Rita Asobayiri, Haruna Esseku, Mike Dugan, and a host of other NPP stalwarts in ensuring victory in 2000 and 2004 for the party.



Over the years, he has also served the party in different capacities, including Coordinator in charge of the Middlebelt Sector for the then-presidential aspirant, Nana Akufo-Addo, in the 2014 flagbearership race.



Consequently, he was appointed by Nana Addo as the National Coordinator for the Settler Communities Project during the 2016 national campaign, which contributed to the massive increase in Parliamentary seats from the affected communities.



Stephen Ntim also served on the National Council of the party from 2014 to 2018 as a representative of the then Brong Ahafo Region. He was a member of all the national campaign teams of the party from 2004 to 2016.



Stephen Ntim is coming into the race for the National Chairmanship position with the immense experience and support base he has accumulated over the years.



He is an experienced businessman and politician. He has been loyal, committed, and dedicated to the party in the face of all the challenges.