NPP delegates clash with police at Okaikwei South, at least 4 arrested

Five individuals have been arrested by police at the Okaikwei South Constituency in Accra for disrupting the NPP constituency election.



The delegates had a clash with the police at Bubuashie Prince of Peace center as they vowed to halt the voting process due to their missing names in the party’s album.



The delegates blocked the vehicle conveying the tools for voting by the Electoral Commission as they protested.



The police however directed the vehicle to move while the delegates stood in front of the vehicle.

In a video sighted by Ghanaweb on Joynews, the police and the delegates were captured pushing each other while others pelted stones at the police.



The police were later able to pave way for the vehicle to go into the voting center.



The delegates continued to pelt stones at the police which forced the police to arrest five delegates for abruption and for blocking the Electoral Commission.



One of the arrested persons who spoke to Joynews while seated at the bucket of the police vehicle said their agitation was that about 40 percent of the names of the delegates have been removed from the album.



“… the right thing must be done, I have been an organizer for 8 years, I was telling the people to calm down. The truth is that, about 40 percent of the names of the people have been removed from the album, as the organizer I have to calm them down. Our action is to ensure that the illegalities must stop,” the Constituency Youth Organizer said.



Meanwhile, voting has commenced in the constituency as calm has been restored.