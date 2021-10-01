NPP delegates confab: Let's emerge ‘re-energised and united to break the 8’ – Alan Kyerematen

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

A flag bearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has urged delegates of the party to come out of their regional annual delegates conferences 're-energised and united' in the party’s bid to 'break the eight-year' power swing jinx.

The party will, from Friday, 1 October 2021, to Friday October 22 2021, hold a Regional Annual Delegates Conference across all 16 regions of the country in accordance with Article 9 of the party's constitution.



In a statement signed by General Secretary of the NPP John Boadu, it emphasized strict observance to COVID-19 protocols like that of its Constituency Conferences.



In a short statement, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, said: “Today marks another important day in the annals of our party, the NPP, as we meet once again at our annual regional delegates conference to take stock of the past year and plan for the future”.

This year, he noted, “because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are meeting at different venues at different times to safeguard our health and I urge you all to observe the protocols of masking up, sanitising and washing of hands and social-distancing”.



He added: “No matter where we find ourselves, l urge members to hold paramount the unity and well-being of the party in their deliberations”. “Our continued relevance in the affairs of the state depends on the cohesiveness of our party as a people of independent thought and free will” Kyerematen said.



“I pray that we come out of our conferences re-energised and united in our bid to 'break the 8' and keep Ghana on the path of ‘Development in Freedom’, in adherence to the motto of our great party”.