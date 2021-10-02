NPP delegates confab: Let’s emerge ‘re-energised’, ‘united’ to ‘break the 8’ – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen

A flag bearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Alan Kyerematen, has urged the delegates of the party come out of their regional annual delegates conferences which start today, Friday, 1 October 2021, “re-energised” and “united” in the party’s bid to “break” the eight-year power swing jinx.

The party will, from today, Friday, 1 October 2021, to Friday, 22 October 2021, hold Regional Annual Delegates Conferences across all the 16 Regions of the country in accordance with Article 9 of the Party Constitution.



The Regional conferences shall be held in conformity with the following Schedules (Dates, Venues and Zonal Arrangements), as approved by the National Executive Committee of the Party:



1) Savanna Region – Friday, October 1, 2021, at Daboya



2) Upper West – Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Wa



3) Upper East – Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Bolgatanga

4) North East – Monday, October 4, 2021, at Nalerigu



5) Northern Region – Monday, October 4 and Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Yendi & Tolon, respectively.



6) Bono East – Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Atebubu



7) Ahafo Region – Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Goaso



8) Bono Region – Friday, October 8, 2021, at Sunyani

9) Ashanti Region – Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Obuasi West/ Bekwai, Abuakwa, Ejisu, Kodie



10) Western North – Monday, October 11, 2021, at Sefwi Wiawso



11) Western Region – Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Takoradi and Tarkwa



12) Greater Accra – Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 15, 2021, at Tema and Accra



13) Eastern Region – Saturday, October 16, 2021, and Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Nkawkaw, and Koforidua

14) Oti Region – Monday, October 18, 2021, at Dambai



15) Volta Region – Tuesday, October 19 and Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Ho and Sogakope



16) Central Region – Friday, October 22, 2021, and Saturday, October 23, at Cape Coast and Kasoa



In a statement signed by General Secretary John Boadu, the party said it wishes to emphasise that just like the Constituency Conferences, the Regional Annual Delegates Conferences shall also be held in strict observance of all the COVID-19 protocols. In a short statement, Mr Kyerematen, who is the Minister of Trade and Industry, said: “Today marks another important day in the annals of our party, the NPP, as we meet once again at our annual regional delegates conference to take stock of the past year and plan for the future”.



This year, he noted, “because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are meeting at different venues at different times to safeguard our health”.

“I urge you all to observe the protocols of masking up, sanitising and washing of hands and social-distancing”.



He added: “No matter where we find ourselves, l urge members to hold paramount the unity and well-being of the party in their deliberations”. “Our continued relevance in the affairs of the state depends on the cohesiveness of our party as a people of independent thought and free will”, Mr Kyerematen said.



“I pray that we come out of our conferences re-energised and united in our bid to ‘break the 8’ and keep Ghana on the path of ‘Development in Freedom’, in adherence to the motto of our great party”.