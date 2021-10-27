NPP delegates conference: Ashanti youth gravitate towards Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

Some youth at the NPP delegates conference at Ejisu in the Ashanti region

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries is less than six months away, and candidates are already making the most of the time to raise awareness in ways possible for their election.

With the level of exuberance displayed at the delegates conference on the morning of Thursday, October 27, 2021, by some youth of the Ashanti region, it is anticipated that next year’s regional chairmanship race will be keenly contested.



This was evident when the youth clad themselves in some election merchandise, from t-shirts to caps and handkerchiefs which found their way to the venue of the conference at Ejisu.



Retailers were also cashing in on the fever with branded caps and t-shirts of one of the current Regional Chairman, Bernard Wontumi’s contenders gaining popularity at the event grounds.

The t-shirts bore motifs of Odeneho Kwaku Appiah while caps carried slogans such as “One man no chop”, “Medwen mo ho”, “Moda aa mobe da” among others.



It is rumoured that the groups cladded in these souvenirs are aggrieved party youth and sympathizers in the region.



As if the slogans and gripping phrases used by the different groups were not enough, there were chants of “we want change”.