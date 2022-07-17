23
Menu
News

NPP delegates conference: Justine Koduah Frimpong beats John Boadu to win General Secretary

Justine Koduah Frimpong Justine Koduah Frimpong

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb is learning that Justine Koduah Frimpong has won the General Secretary position of the governing NPP.

While the nation awaits the official results and official declaration from the Electoral Commission, some supporters and other party officials have been congratulating the lawyer known as JFK.

Per the provisional results available to GhanaWeb, JFK polled 1,606 votes to beat the incumbent John Boadu, who polled 1,086 votes.

It also appears that Stephen Ntim, has been elected as the Party Chairman.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Information Minister on his verified Twitter timeline wrote:

"Congratulations to chairman Ntim, GS JFK and all our executives. The elephant is our winning symbol. Time to work together to get Ghana out of the woods and do the unprecedented."

Over 6,000 delegates voted in the election. They included selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.

In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
After 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, this couple are now parents to twins
Barker-Vormawor hails Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II
Atta Mills govt didn’t treat me with the decorum I deserved – Kufuor
This former minister of state became a commercial driver after leaving office
NPP National Executives: Gabby projects who will win what position
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't
Related Articles: