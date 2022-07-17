2
NPP delegates conference: Stephen Ntim finally elected as party chairman after 5 attempts

Stephen Ayesu Ntim 610x400 Stephen Ayesu Ntim

Sun, 17 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After eyeing the NPP chairmanship position five times, Stephen Ayesu Ntim has finally been elected the chairman of the governing party.

Although official results are yet to be declared, many party big wigs and supporters have congratulated him.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Information Minister on his verified Twitter timeline wrote:

"Congratulations to chairman Ntim, GS JFK and all our executives. The elephant is our winning symbol. Time to work together to get Ghana out of the woods and do the unprecedented."

GhanaWeb can also report that Justine Koduah Frimpong has defeated incumbent John Boadu to win the General Secretary position.

Per the provisional results available to GhanaWeb, the lawyer popularly known as JFK, polled 1,606 votes to beat John Boadu, who polled 1,086 votes.

Over 6,000 delegates voted in the election. They included selected party members from all the 16 regions in Ghana plus some members from the diaspora branches of the NPP.

In all, 46 candidates are contesting for ten national executive positions of the NPP.







