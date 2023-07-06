NPP delegates in Ablekuma West vow to vote against Alan for giving GH¢100 as transport money

NPP flagberaer hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Some NPP delegates at Ablekuma have pledged not to vote for one of the party's flagbearer hopefuls, Alan Kyerematen for sharing GH¢100 as transport money.

The disgruntled delegates, who expressed their dissatisfaction to a reporter at Onua FM, added that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia gave out GH¢300 for transport during his visit to Ablekuma and they expected Alan to do the same or better.



Another suggested that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen should return the second time and do the needful or be voted out of the NPP flagbearer race because his campaign message is not what they will feed on.



"It is not the campaign message we will eat. Some gave GH¢200, GH¢300 and even GH¢400 so when you give GH¢100, then you have lost. Everyone has a great message but the money also counts. He has to return to do the needful. I'm confused about who to vote for but I know what to do on the D-Day," one of the delegates spoken to said.



Another added, "He should have given at least GH¢200 to the polling station executives. He gave us GH¢100 and that's very low."



"Bawumia gave us GH¢300 and you've been here only once and we thought you will give us something good. Do you understand? So, okay, if you are giving me GH¢100, you are giving my in and out. ...Oww really really no, I'm not going to vote for Alan. Seriously," another delegate added.

Alan Kyerematen on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, commenced his campaign tour in the Greater Accra Region to amass massive support for his camp during the NPP Delegates Congress and subsequently the party primaries.



So far, he has been to Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma North, Ablekuma West, and Ayawaso West Wuogun among others.



The New Patriotic Party will hold its National Delegates Congress in August to shrink the number of flagbearer aspirants from ten to five before the primaries in November to select the eventual winner of the flagbearer race.



