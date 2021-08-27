NPP delegates in Bawumia’s home region declare allegiance to his flagbearership bid

The Vice President’s bid to become the flagbearer and subsequently President of Ghana has received massive support from his home region in the North East of Ghana.

The latest to add their support are polling station officers for Yunyoo Constiruncy of the North East Region who declared their support at the Constituency Delegates Conference.



Making this known at the gathering, the Polling station executives led by Dahamani Jambedu who is Nansuan Electoral Area Coordinator indicated that the Yunyoo District has 13 electoral area coordinators who are united and unison with their polling station executives



“We stand here in the name of all electoral area coordinators and polling station executives who have agreed that Dr. Bawumia should be the party’s candidate,” the Dean of Electoral area coordinators declared



Meanwhile, Vice President for IMANI Ghana Kofi Bentil says Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best leader in Ghana today.

Making this known in a comment shared on social media, he said “Daniel Selorm Quarshie, no man is perfect but you need to have a sense of proportion and smart perspective.



Dr. Bawumia is arguably the best leader in Ghana right now. Put his so-called faults against his strength and you’ll see that no one compares to him today. So if you were to choose a leader for Ghana today, you should choose him if you’re objective.”



