NPP delegates weren’t allowed to choose their choice – Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, member of Alan Kyerematen campaign

A former Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has indicated that the delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were not allowed to choose their choice of candidate as flagbearer for the 2024 polls.

He says the elections were skewed for one of the candidates.



“The import of skewing the election is that there wasn’t a genuine choice. Delegates were not given the room to select a person of their choice... it means that the person that the party has brought may not necessarily reflect the choice of voters in Ghana,” he said.



He indicated that the appeal for voting for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was on three legs, including the fact that the NDC said the NPP was an Akan party and there was a need for that perception to be done away with.

Also, he said another leg was the fact that Bawumia is the one the NDC fears, and finally, the fact that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ropes in the religious community, ie the Muslim community and the Zongos, which, in the perception of the public, does not favor the NPP.



However, he indicated that these three pillars do not align with what the people of Ghana want as a country, and he believes that Alan Kyerematen will win the general election.



“That is why I am convinced Alan will win this election. Because voters have evolved faster than the NDC and NPP. What they need is not the messaging coming out of these parties.”