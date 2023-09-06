NPP denies bias in Super Delegates Conference amid Alan’s allegations

John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

A Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, has unequivocally dismissed claims that the party exhibited bias in its recent Super Delegates Conference, favouring one presidential candidate over the others.

He told JoyNews that the former presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, who raised these allegations, was well aware of the composition of the delegates prior to the conference.



“Article 13.1.9 of the party’s constitution outlines the composition of delegates for the Super Delegates Conference. It’s predetermined, and this is explicitly clear – no deliberate manipulation was carried out to sway the conference in favour of any individual,” stated the Deputy General Secretary.



Alan Kyerematen, in a significant political move, officially withdrew from the NPP’s flagbearer race on Tuesday evening, citing a range of reasons for his decision. He detailed how intimidation, violence against a member of his campaign team, and an alleged strategic orchestration of the Super Delegates Conference to benefit a specific candidate.



Mr. Kyerematen maintained that certain statements made by prominent party members before and after the elections supported his observations.



“After a thorough analysis of the election results and considering the events leading up to, during, and following the conference, it is evident to me that the Special Delegates Conference was tactically orchestrated in favour of a specific aspirant,” Kyerematen asserted in his statement.

He went on to describe the level of intimidation experienced by several delegates during the conference, both directly and indirectly, as unprecedented in the party’s history.



Addressing these concerns, the NPP’s Deputy General Secretary clarified that the party is not passive in the face of violence allegations. The matter has been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee for a comprehensive investigation and necessary action.



“The party’s General Secretary took the initiative to petition the disciplinary committee, providing specific details of incidents and individuals involved in pockets of violence reported at various conference centers,” Mr Mohammed elaborated.



He further disclosed that the Election Committee received a separate petition, covering aspects beyond the General Secretary’s purview, and has subsequently referred the matter to the disciplinary committee for further scrutiny.



This development has added complexity to the political landscape as the NPP seeks to maintain cohesion and transparency within its ranks during the ongoing selection process for the party’s flagbearer.