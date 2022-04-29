NPP denies holding thanksgiving service over SC’s ruling against Gyakye Quayson

NPP supporters at a rally | File photo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Assin North Constituency has debunked allegations that the party held a thanksgiving service during the Easter festivities, to celebrate the Supreme Court’s ruling on embattled legislator’s case, James Gyakye Quayson.

The Constituency Secretary, Mr. Stephen Asamoah, speaking on behalf of the party Chairman, accused the National Democratic Congress of peddling such false rumours and causing the same to be published by a section of the media.



The Supreme Court, in a 5-2 vote, ruled on April 13, restraining Mr. James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as the Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region.



Some bigwigs of the Assin North NPP were spotted in a number of churches during the Easter Convention which sparked claims that they were in church to jubilate and give thanks to God for a favourable ruling from the Apex Court.



But denying the said claims, Mr. Stephen Asamoah said the allegations are nothing but a falsehood from the opposition NDC to make the party unpopular.



“There is no iota of truth in that story. Our DCE, Honourable Charles Ohene Andoh has several engagements with religious organisations including churches and Muslim groups in Assin North and usually gets invited as an honoured guest in their activities.”

He continued that “Churches had Easter Conventions and the DCE went first visited the SDA and Assemblies of God churches; and on Easter Sunday, he proceeded to the Presbyterian Church, Methodist, CAC, Roman Catholic Church among others to greet them. We don’t know if the NDC is assuming that the small collection we gave in the churches to support God’s work is what they deem as a huge sum to thank God for the Supreme Court’s ruling on Gyakye Quayson.”



He added that invitations to church activities during Easter have been part of the DCE’s itinerary since his appointment.



He also explained that the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah was never in the constituency during the Easter festivities as purported.



“The picture in circulation is a photograph taken during the thanksgiving service for Nicholas Kofi Baako, MCE for Assin Foso on his nomination and confirmation as MCE on October 2021 with the General Secretary [Buabeng Asamoah] in attendance at Assin Foso Catholic Church”, he corrected.