NPP did not kill anybody in Techiman South – Former NDC MP

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Daniel Kosi Ashiamah has backed calls by former President John Dramani Mahama for investigations into the deaths that occurred at some polling stations during the 2020 presidential elections.

According to him, the current government has been a disappointment by failing to ensure that justice is served to the victims of the violence even though the ruling New Patriotic Party cannot be blamed for the death of some of the victims.

“To be frank with you, nobody is accusing the NPP for what happened in Techiman South. We have seen from the videos that it was the police and the army who shot at the crowd. So it is not a political blame. But what is worrying is how the current government has refused to carry an investigation into the incident so that due compensation can be paid to the families based on the report that will emerge,” the former MP stated on Top FM’s political talk-show, Final Point hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang (Governor).

A shooting incident at a collation centre during the 2020 general elections resulted in a death and injuries to some victims.

Former president John Dramani Mahama who has bemoaned the failure of the government to ensure a proper investigation into the incident has promised to supervise an investigation when elected into power.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
