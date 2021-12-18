NPP does not take good care of its grassroots - NPP guru

The New Patriotic Party will hold its annual delegates conference in Kumasi today

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma North constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Justice Joe Appiah has said the problem with the New Patriotic Party is that it does not take good care of its grassroots.

Unlike their major competitor, he said the National Democratic Congress does not joke when it comes to taking care of its grassroots.



His comments come ahead of the party’s National Annual Delegates Conference which will be held in Kumasi.



Speaking on Atinka TV's morning show 'Ghana Nie' with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr. Justice Joe Appiah noted that some supporters had threatened to misbehave at the conference because they felt neglected by the party.



He advised the party to ensure that its grassroots are taken good care of so that they can also support the party in the 2024 election.

“The party must take care of the grassroots and it is very important. They are doing demonstrations here and there, some are looking for jobs and they are not getting, they have to look at all these things,” he said.



He continued, "apart from the fact that the NDC’s are not up to us, they do not joke with their grassroots.”



Meanwhile, he urged party supporters not to engage in any form of violence at the conference.