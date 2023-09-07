NPP doing all it takes for Bawumia to run unopposed – NDC man alleges

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

The National Communication Team Member of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Ayaba Mahama has alleged that there is a possibility that other candidates will step down the flag bearer- ship race.

In an interview with the host of Focus on GTV, he claimed that the New Patriotic Party have decided that Dr. Bawumia goes unopposed in the upcoming flag-bearers elections.



“Other candidates will step down because the party has planned to choose Dr. Bawumia as the Flag bearer for the National Patriotic Party”.



According to him, due to the challenges faced by some aspirants during the Super Delegate election, even most of the people who were not delegates were in the arena, regional executives who were not delegates were agents and an agent of Kennedy Agyapong was also attacked.

“Looking at the whole event that is the process of the election, the party made it look as if the election was held in favor of a particular candidate which is Dr. Bawumia.



He added that this might influence the other aspirants to quit the flag bearer race since Allan Kyeremanteng’s resignation letter points out the reason behind his decision to withdraw from the race.