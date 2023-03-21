1
NPP donates GH¢100K to victims of Kejetia market fire

NPP Officials Visit Kejetia The NPP delegation of National Executives interacting with the affected market women

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has donated GH¢100,000 to victims of the Kumasi Kejetia Market fire.

General Secretary of the Party Justin Kodua announced the package in an interview with GHone News.

He described the Kejetia fire victims as true members of the New Patriotic Party who are major stakeholders.

According to the NPP Scribe, the leadership of the trader unions has briefed the party’s national executives on major problems facing the market.

He stressed that all concerns shared with them will be put before the appropriate authorities to have the issues resolved.

The first and second floors of the Kajetia market last week Wednesday caught fire, resulting in the destruction of some stores and properties worth thousands of cedis.

The part of the market which was under fire is known as ‘Dubai’.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
