NPP drops proposal for Nasara coordinator in every polling station

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka

Leaders of the New Patriotic Party, have rejected the proposal to have Nasar coordinators at every polling station.

The party says there will be Nasar coordinators in each constituency and region but not at the polling station.



A member of the NPP’s constitution review committee Joseph Dindiok Kpemka told TV3’s William Evans-Nkum in an interview at the NPP’s delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19 that “We have rejected it.



“All that we have done is to change the nomenclature. We are saying that Nasara coordinators should become Nasara organizers in the various constituencies so that we make it in tandem with the party’s plan of ensuring that we have organizers for various facets. So yes, we have accepted that proposal. Nasara organizers in the various constituencies and the regions but not at polling stations.”



Prior to the conference, a Media Consultant, Mr Raymond Ablorh, urged the camp of Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten who intends to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer ahead of the 2024 elections, to make sure they disallowed whatever proposal that will give Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia undue advantage in the 2023 primaries.



He said they must be prepared to ‘fight’ hard just as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his supporters did to secure his presidential ambition.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mr Ablor said “NPP Executives Trying to Send NASARA to the Polling Stations Level to Consolidate Islamic Votes for Bawumia.



“The proposal to change the incumbent NPP’s NASARA Co-ordinator’s position to NASARA Organiser and move them down to the polling stations level is one of the ways Muhammadu Bawumia’s supporters among the NPP leadership are seeking to help him consolidate Islamic votes during the primaries.



“That move they estimate shall guarantee the Vice President over 40,000 votes ahead of the contest.



“Some party people I spoke with agree with Mr Daniel Christian Dugan, Former Deputy Minister of the Women and Children Ministry under John Kufuor that the party is treading on dangerous grounds with dire implications.



“To make NASARA present in all polling stations including places where there are no Zongos is to directly send Zongo votes there which, is questionable.”