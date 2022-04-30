NPP elders mounted pressure on Akufo-Addo to drop Bawumia after 2008 elections – Nyaho Tamakloe

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe has indicated that after the 2008 elections, some leading members of the NPP were against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo choosing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his running mate.

According to him, this was a grave concrern to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who believed in the potential of the now Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He said the argument put forth was the fact that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia then was a political novice and could not influence voters.



Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe indicated that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo informed him about the pressure mounted on him and asked him to groom Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said his grooming is what has made him (Dr Bawumia) the political colossus that he is today.



“When Nana Addo was unable to defeat late Atta Mills, that was in 2008, I went to his house in January 2009 with others and he called me aside and said ‘Nyaho, some people don’t want Bawumia to go with me again’. I said how. He was specific about the people he was talking about. He said ‘I want you to handle Bawumia. He isn’t known in the party, that is true’.



So any question about Bawumia was thrown to me. We handled him carefully and slowly and got him into the party. We travelled with him. There was a time myself, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia himself and other members of the party, we went to Walewale, his hometown, from there we went to Bimbilla, met a large gathering of people then once again, myself, late Aliu Mahama and Bawumia, we used to meet at Aliu’s private house at African Village and strategize with Bawumia,” he disclosed in interview on Metro TV.