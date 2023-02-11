NPP elections: Bawumia will only lose if God dies – Majority Chief Whip

Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has said that the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been cast in stone and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is going to win it.

Speaking in an Adom TV interview, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, on Friday, Annoh-Dompreh said that Bawumia will win the NPP flagbearership race because he has the overwhelming support of the party's members.



He added that the vice president will be paying a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and Members of Parliament (MPs) in their droves will accompany him unlike the three MPs that were seen in the recent visit of one of Bawumia’s challengers, Alan Kyerematen.



“When Alan’s team went to visit Otumfuo only 3 MPs accompanied them. Mark it somewhere, we will be taking Bawumia to Otumfuo and you will see the number of MPs who will accompany us.



“You see it is like a sweeping current, don’t swim against it. The man is going to win. You cannot do anything to change it unless you kill God. This man (Bawumia) will win the primaries,” he said in Twi.



Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri, also said that elections in Ghana are mostly won by just two or three-percentage difference and Dr Bawumia is the only person in the NPP who can give the party the edge.

He explained that the vice president will help the NPP win more votes in the stronghold of the major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including the Volta Region, the northern regions and the Zongo.



The likes of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh and Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apreku, are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



Watch the interview below:









You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







IB/BOG