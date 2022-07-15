NPP elections: J. B. Danquah, Busia, and Dombo revealed it to me in a dream – Wontumi lists who wins what

NPP goes to the polls

Wontumi reveals dream about national executives elections



Wontumi tips Stephen Ntim to win NPP national chairmanship



Ashanti Regional of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi has predicted the winners of the party’s upcoming national executive elections.



According to Chairman Wontumi, the winners were revealed to him by the founders of the NPP’s political tradition, Dr JB Danquah (founder of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC)), Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia and Simon Diedong Dombo.



Speaking to Paul Adom Otchere on his Good Evening Ghana programme monitored by GhanaWeb, Wontumi said Stephen Ntim according to the revelation will emerge the winner of the national chairman position. “I had a dream, in my dream I saw J. B. Danquah, Busia, and Dombo and they revealed to me that we should give the chairmanship to Stephen Ntim.

He went on to list winners of other portfolios as revealed to him by the founders of the NPP.



“The chairmanship must go to Ntim, the first vice I saw the name Rita Asobayere, I saw Edmond Oppong Peprah and I saw Chairman Kissi. The General secretary I saw John Boadu, this is what I saw. The woman organizer I saw Kate Gyamfua and the organizer I saw Nana B as the organinser,” he said.



According to Wontumi, he has had the revelation on two occasions with the latest being received some three days ago. He noted that the second revelation came with further clarity on some portfolios including the women organizer and treasurer position.



Wontumi gave the indication that the contest for national treasurer will be a close contest between Eileen Mary Posch Oduro who stands a better chance of winning and Dr Charles Dwamena “This dream I have had it twice. Before when I saw the thing, I didn’t see the woman organizer but three days ago I saw the woman organizer as Kate Gyamfua. And interestingly when I had my first dream, I saw Mary Posh as the national treasurer but three days ago when they appeared in my dream again, I saw Mary Posh still leading. But I saw a certain gentleman called Charles Dwamena also trying to pull the lady for him to overtake her,” Wontumi who tagged himself a political prophet stated.



The New Patriotic Party has slated a national delegates conference for July 15 to 17, 2022.

The event which will be held at the Accra Sports will see the election of ten officers to man the affairs of the party at the national level.



An initial number of 48 candidates were cleared to for the contest. However, five of them have resigned bringing to total number to 43.



Some of the positions available for grabs include the national chairman, secretary, organizer, treasurer, women’s organizer, and youth organizer. Other portfolios are the NASARA coordinator as well as the first and second vice chairmanship.







GA/BOG