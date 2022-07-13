NPP elections: Time for campaign too short – Osei Adjei

Akwasi Osei Adjei, National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party

One of the National Chairman hopefuls of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Akwasi Osei Adjei, is unhappy with the party’s timing for its National Delegates' Conference to elect national officers to steer affairs of the party going into the 2024 general elections.

According to Mr Adjei, the timing for the organisation of the conference and the time for aspirants to do their campaign is too short.



He said the timing has made it impossible for aspirants to properly sell their messages to the delegates.



He was of the view that the National Elections Committee could have made provision for some two months ahead of the date for the conference to afford aspirants more time to adequately campaign and know the needs of delegates.



“Because of the narrow timing, very important documents like the provision of the album to aspirants have been delayed. Ideally, this should have been given to all aspirants immediately after the other smaller internal elections were completed,” he said.



He called on the national leadership of the party to consider the timing for the organisation of the next national elections to ensure a level playing field.



Mr Adjei, a former Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs under former President John Agyekum Kufour raised these concerns in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie, host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

He stressed that the time between the picking of nominations, filing and campaigning was too narrow.



The National Chairman hopeful who is number four on the ballot paper for Saturday’s polls at the Accra Sports stadium called for the need for the party to make way for more time ahead of the organisation for such elections to enable aspirants fully campaign to know the delegates.



“As it stands now it is as if things are being rushed to satisfy some agenda,” he alleged.



He appealed to the delegates to vote with their conscience and avoid being patronized, influenced and induced to vote for a candidate who cannot do the job of breaking the eight-year political jinx.



He called on the delegates to change the face of the party by voting for him to meet the new challenges ahead of the party.