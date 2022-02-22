NPP elections: Unduly disqualified aspirants will be reinstated – John Boadu

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has warned constituency executives to desist from undue disqualification of aspirants in the upcoming polling station executives’ elections.

The General Secretary further cautioned them not to use the vetting process as an avenue to settle scores they have with some of the aspirants.



According to Mr. Boadu, the party leadership will not hesitate to reinstate all those disqualified as part of the vetting for the election of polling station executives.



The NPP is expected to start the vetting of aspirants on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after some confusion rocked the sale of nomination forms last Saturday, February 20, 2022, across the country over the hoarding of the forms by some constituency and regional executives across the country.



Mr. Boadu served the notice that the act of some officers using the vetting process to settle personal scores will not be countenanced.



“The act of mass disqualification as part of the processes leading to the elections will not be tolerated,” he stressed.

“The situation where officers used the vetting processes in some time past to settle personal scores by disqualifying those aspirants they believe are not on their side will not be entertained.



We want to create fair and equal opportunity for everybody in the upcoming polling station elections hence the decision for the party to extend the sale of nomination forms to the close of today,” he maintained.



Mr. Boadu said this on Accra-based Neat FM.



He announced that political amnesty has been offered to all aspirants who went independent at Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region and Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern Region.