NPP elections shouldn’t be a contest between Muslims and Christians – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has asked that members of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) stick to the issues as the party goes to the polls to elect a new flagbearer.

He disclosed that the New Patriotic Party’s election is not about who is a Muslim and who is a Christian.



This, he says, is because the party has always focused on issues and the vision of individuals who put themselves up for positions and not their religious background.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was speaking at the Islamic Prayer session as part of activities to mark the governing political party’s 30 years of existence.



He says over the years, the NPP is known to bring people from all walks of life together and therefore this is not the time to discriminate on religious grounds.

“We should never allow religion to divide us, the NPP brings people together. We have fought elections on issues, we have elected people on merit,” he said.



The Vice President continued that, “we will not make elections a fight about you being a Muslim or you being a Christian. It is about what you can do for the people of Ghana, your vision and what you can do. So let us stick to the issues”.



