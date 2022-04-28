0
Menu
News

NPP elects constituency executives

Npp Flag 1 NPP flag

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP holds delegate conferences in 250 constituency branches

NPP General Secretary calls for peace during Constituency executive elections

Abide by the tenets of the party, John Boadu tells delegates

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, April 28, 2022, hold its annual delegates conferences to elect executives in 250 of its constituency branches out of the 275 constituencies.

The delegate’s conferences are expected to end on May 2, 2022.

The remaining 25 constituencies' conferences are on hold due to petitions and court cases brought by some aggrieved members of the party.

In an interview with Daily Graphic, the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu urged members to comport themselves to ensure the elections are held peacefully.

“We must see ourselves as the most organized and active political party in the country to demonstrate our seriousness towards the 2024 elections.

“All members should comport themselves and abide by the tenets of the party to ensure that the elections are held in peace and tranquillity”.

The positions to be contested include Constituency Chairperson, First Constituency Vice-Chairperson, Second Constituency Vice-Chairperson, Constituency Secretary, Constituency Assistant Secretary, and Constituency Treasurer.

The rest are Constituency Organiser, Constituency Women Organiser, Constituency Youth Organiser, and Constituency NASARA Coordinator.

The elections will be would be supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Related Articles: