0
Menu
News

NPP elects new constituency executives in Takoradi

NPP Flag 610x375 NPP flag

Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held its constituency elections in Takoradi to elect executive members, in a peaceful atmosphere to lead the party in the constituency.

In all, 635 eligible delegates voted for 24 candidates who stood for various positions including the Chairman, 1st and 2nd Vice-Chairperson and Secretary.

The other positions contested were the Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Organizer, Women’s Organizer, Youth Organizer and Nasara Coordinator.

At the end of polls, Mr Prince Arthur, retained his position as the Chairman with 406 votes against his opponent Mr Daniel Osei who polled 207 votes with 3 rejected ballots.

Mr Justice Maxwell Acquah polled 544 votes while Mr Charles Kingsley Arthur polled 321 out of the total votes cast to win the First and Second Vice Chairperson positions respectively.

The Secretary position went to Mr Emmanuel Kwabla Torkornoo who polled 463 votes while Madam Rosemond Osaebea Mends, retained her position as the Women’s Organizer.

Mr. Jerry Atta-Fynn and Mr. Michael Kwame Owusu were elected Organizer and Youth Organizer respectively.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) and Western Regional Minister congratulated the newly elected executives on their victory and urged them not to relax on their mandate but work hard to win more people into the party.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss