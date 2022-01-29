NPP elects new nat’l executives in July; nomination fees pegged at ¢20k for chairmanship slot

John Boadu is General Secretary for the NPP

National Chairman hopefuls of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be required to pay GH¢20,000, as nomination fees, the party has announced, as it elects new executives in July.

General Secretary of the party, John Boadu also announced at a press briefing on Friday that aspirants who want to contest for the National Vice Chairman and Secretary posts will have to pay ¢15,000 and ¢10,000 respectively.



“All other positions will cost GHS 8,000 apart from the special wings,” Mr. Boadu added.



The party has set July 14 to July 16 to elect new National Officers for the party. It has also set April 22 to 24 for the constituency election and 20th to 22nd of May for regional elections.



Boadu said the National Council of the party met on Thursday to set the dates for the elections.

“The venue for the national annual delegates conference as decided by the national council is in Accra,” he further announced.



The elections will be supervised by the party’s National Elections Committee.



The committee will comprise three reps appointed by the National Executive Committee, the Chairman of the National Council of Elders, the Director of Research and Elections, two elderly women appointed by the National Executive Committee, and the Director of IT.