NPP elects new national executives in July

The party recently elected its regional executives

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is billed to host its National Delegates' Conference at the Accra Sports in the Greater Accra Region next month to elect national executives to steer the affairs of the party for the 2024 general elections.

The event is expected to come off from Tuesday, July 14 to Thursday, July 16, 2022.



The NPP's national executive aspirants are as follows:



NATIONAL CHAIRMAN



1. Abankwah Yeboah



2. Stephen Ayesu Ntim



3. Stephen Asamoah-Boateng



4. Robert Kutin Jnr



5. Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi



National Vice Chairman



1. Kenwood Nuworsu



2. Omari Wadie

3. Dr. Richard Asante Yeboah



4. Agnes Chigabatia



5. Ishmael Yahuza



6. Rita Talata Asobayire



7. Nana Kwaku Paani



General Secretary



1. John Boadu



2. Justin Kodua Frimpong



3. Charles Cromwell Bissue



4. Frederick Opare - Ansah



5. Musah Superior

National Organizer



1. Henry Nana Boakye



2. Bright Essifie Kumi



3. Archibald Cobbina



4. Eric Amoako Twum



5. Daniel Titus-Glover



6. Dr. Kwame Afriyie



Youth Organizer



1. Salam Mustapha



2. Abanga Yakubu Fusani



3. Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

4. Michael Osei Boateng ( Pope)



5. Prince Kamal Gumah



National Treasurer



1. Dr. Charles Dwamena



2. Mary Posch - Oduro



3. Collins Ntiriwa Nuamah



4. Dr. Tedam



5. Kwabena Oppong Frimpong



Women's Organizer



1. Kate Gyamfua



2. Ellen Ama Daaku

3 Hajia Sawdatu



NASARA



1. Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah



2. Alhaji Ali Suraj



3. Alhaji Muazu Kunata Issahaku



4. Awal Mohammed



5. Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo