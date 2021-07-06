NPP encourages freedom of speech and protection of individual liberties – Asabee

Director-General of SIGA, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng

The Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Asabee) says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its leadership are ardent supporters of freedom of speech and are always ready to accept constructive criticisms aimed at ensuring good governance.

Recent events in the country have called to question the stance of the NPP with regards to free speech and protection of these rights under their administration. The death of a member of the #FixTheCountry movement has sparked a national debate on the safety of individuals who speak against the government.



But Mr. Asamoah Boateng who was speaking at a thanksgiving and gospel show organized by Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency who doubles as Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, said the NPP is committed to ensuring that no citizen's voice is suppressed.



Thanksgiving Service



Mr. Asamoah Boateng on 4th July 2021, joined George Mireku Duker as he organized a Special Interdenominational Thanksgiving and Gospel Show in his constituency in appreciation of God’s guidance towards him and the entire government over the years.



Mr. Asamoah Boateng, a committed Christian danced unto the Lord just as David danced unto the Lord in the book of 2 Samuel 6:14; “And David danced before the Lord with all his might, and David was girded with a linen ephod.”



He charged the constituents to remember how far God has brought them and to be strong always. Asabee asked the Constituents to do all they can to support the Member of Parliament and the entire government as they work to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

George Mireku Duker, on his part, thanked Asabee for mentoring him when he was a young man. He recounted his youthful years as the Assistant Secretary of the Mfantseman West Constituency when Asabee was the M.P.



He praised Asabee for taking him from Mankessim to Accra as his Special Assistant when he was appointed as the Minister for Local Government, Rural Development, and Environment during President J. A. Kufuor’s government.



Mr. Duker mentioned his admiration for Asabee’s humility, can-do character, and forthright approach in dealing with difficult issues.



The spirit-filled ceremony had top artists like Diana Hamilton, Omane Acheampong, Chief Supt. Kofi Sarpong and Great Ampong in attendance.



Also present were traditional leaders, the Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale.