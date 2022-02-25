NPP executives accused of issuing party cards to NDC supporters

Bernard Antwi- Boasiako, Ashanti NPP regional chairman

Some members of the governing New Patriotic Party and their electoral area coordinators in the Bantama Constituency of the Ashanti region have accused the party executives of issuing party cards to National Democratic Congress members to participate in the upcoming polling station election.

Addressing the media after they staged a protest at the Constituency office of the party today, Friday, February 25, 2022, they said they have evidence to show that some unknown members have been issued with party cards.



The leader of the eight out of 10 Electoral Area Coordinators who addressed the media, Mr. Patrick Osei Kwabena Appiah said the election committee of the Constituency has also decided to prevent some of the party members who have picked forms from contesting in the polling station elections.



For that reason, Mr. Appiah who doubles as the Bantama Ahenbronom Electoral Area Coordinator for the party said, the committee has not come out with the modalities for the election that is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, February 26, 2022.

He also indicated that despite the deadline on picking forms, they have seen about 600 new nomination forms brought in by some of the constituency executives which, he claims he has evidence to prove.



Mr. Appiah, therefore, called on the regional and national executives of the party to intervene in the happenings in the Constituency else they will advise themselves