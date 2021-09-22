NPP executives in Sawla pledge support for appointed DCE

Losina Barikisu

The Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency of the Savannah Region at a press conference pledged to work tirelessly with the appointed District Chief Executive (DCE) Madam Losina Barikisu to uplift the image of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District in the Savannah Region.

The statement of the press conference was read by the Constituency Chairman Mr Fusheini Mohammed on behalf of all Executives.



He said; “Hon Losina Barikisu is not victorious but rather the NPP as a party in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency is victorious”.



Mr Fusheini Mohammed said further that; “We also call on the incoming DCE for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District to create jobs for the youth; to empower women in the constituency, to unite party members in the constituency and facilitate developmental projects in the district”.

Meanwhile, a contestant for the position of DCE for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Mr Banasco Seidu Nuhu has congratulated the newly appointed DCE for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District.



Mr Banasco Seidu Nuhu who was the NPP Parliamentary Candidate in the 2020 parliamentary elections in a statement said; “On behalf of myself and my team, we say thank you. I would like to also extend my congratulations to my Big Sis Madam Losina Barikisu on your nomination as DCE, I wish you all the best. We continue to forge forward”.