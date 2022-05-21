NPP executives root for Divine Agohorm as Greater Accra Regional Chairman

Divine Otoo Agorhom

The Tema East Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), who has just been re-elected to another four years term, is asking his party’s delegates in Greater Accra to maintain their regional Chairman.

Just as many executives at both the branch and constituency levels, including himself have been re-elected under the theme that a winning team does not need a substitution, Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agabadiagba lV, says he is looking forward to a decisive victory for Mr. Divine Otoo Agorhom.



“So far, in both our branch and Constituency executives’ elections, the pattern has been the re-election of the winning team back into the office and this serves commonsense very well because, in life, you do not fix what is not broken.



“Our winning team has won two elections in a row and winning elections is why you elect executives.



In the spirit of this wisdom, I am expecting nothing else but massive



re-election of our hardworking regional Chairman for Greater Accra, Divine Otoo Agohorm,” Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba IV wrote.

Mr. Agohorm was elected into office in 2018 in a tight election in which he beat his close contender, Mr. Alfred Boye, by six votes.



Before his election, Mr. Agorhom was the Chairman of the COB-A Group of companies and was said to have been very resourceful and generous towards the party even before contesting to become Chairman.



“In the last election that brought into office our indefatigable Greater Accra regional Chairman, the winning gap was only six votes. This time round, we expect a landslide victory because of the great achievements we have seen from him,” Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba IV wrote.



He called on all delegates in Greater Accra to, “rally for a continuation of the agenda to retain our winning team so that we can break the eight,” adding, “the team which achieved the eight can be trusted to break the eight.”



“Divine Agohorm knows the terrain of the region and many party executives think he has performed very well and must be retained,” Mr. Stephen Aboagye, an NPP guru said.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on May 15, 2022, opened nominations for aspirants interested in contesting for the various regional executive positions.



The nominations will be followed up with the vetting of aspirants from May 18 to 20, 2022; the hearing of appeals by the National Appeals Committee from May 22 to 23, 2022, and the conduct of elections from May 27 to 29, 2022.



The positions to be contested are the Regional Chairperson; the first Regional Vice-Chairperson; the second Regional Vice-Chairperson; the Regional Secretary and the Assistant Regional Secretary.



The rest are the Regional Treasurer; the Regional Organiser; the Regional Women’s Organiser; the Regional Youth Organiser, and Regional Nasara Coordinator.



A statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, explained that these decisions, among other things, were by the National Council of the party at it's meeting held on May 12, 2022.