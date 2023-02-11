NPP executives will be paid full-time salary if I am elected flagbearer – Alan Kyerematen

Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Former Minister for Trade and Industry

Former Trade Minister and aspiring presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has revealed that if he is elected as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election, party executives will be paid.

The former minister, who is currently touring the Volta region, believes it is only fair that those who work for the party be fairly compensated.



Alan Kyeremanten believes it is prudent to compensate them so that they can devote their energy, time, and effort to building the party’s structures.



“If I become the flagbearer of our party, I will make sure that all the executives of the party are on a full-time salary, they will have social security and they will also benefit from the pension scheme.”

He added that if this is well implemented, it would build the appetite for younger people to feel that it is worth sacrificing their lives for the NPP.



He stated that the amount would not come from state resources.